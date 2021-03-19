Las Americas teams up with Chuco Relic, create shirts to support migrant advocacy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local business is teaming up with Las Americas Immigrant AdvocacyCenter to help support their fight for migrants.

Chuco Relic will be selling t-shirts that read “Migration is a human right” and a part of the proceeds will go to Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

Las Americas is a nonprofit organization that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees.

“A portion of the proceeds from this beautiful t-shirt will support our team as we fight to restore asylum, protect DACA and immigrant families and free those from detention,” writes Las Americas in an Instagram post.

Chuco Relic is a locally owned souvenir shop known for celebrating the Borderland.

