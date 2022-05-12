EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The largest graduating class in UTEP’s history will be walking the stage this coming weekend.

There will be four in-person Commencement ceremonies this weekend at the Don Haskins Center to celebrate the largest graduating group 3,126 spring and summer 2022 graduation candidates.

Ceremonies will take place Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. Each ceremony will recognize bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral graduates and candidates from each college, following the detailed schedule below.

Special Lightings

The “Mining Minds” pickaxe sculpture located at the Sun Bowl-University Roundabout will be illuminated in blue and orange from Wednesday evening, May 11, through Sunday evening, May 15, to commemorate UTEP’s Class of 2022.

The “M” on the mountain across from Sun Bowl Stadium will also be lit in recognition of the achievements of this semester’s graduates on Saturday evening, May 14, and Sunday evening, May 15.

Additionally, One San Jacinto Plaza (formerly the Chase Building) and the WestStar Tower downtown will also be lit in UTEP colors from Friday evening, May 13, through Sunday evening, May 15, to honor graduates.

2022 Spring Commencement Ceremonies

Saturday, May 14, 2022

1 p.m.: College of Health Sciences, Schools of Nursing and Pharmacy

6 p.m.: College of Engineering and College of Science

Sunday, May 15, 2022

1 p.m.: College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m.: College of Business Administration and College of Education

Admission tickets are not required. Entrance into the arena is allowed one hour before each ceremony. All four Commencements will be livestreamed at www.utep.edu/commencement.

Guest parking is located in the perimeter lots off Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road, including GR1, GR2, SB7 and the Glory Road Parking Garage — GR6.

ADA guest parking is available in the SB8 and ME1 lots located on Sun Bowl Drive. The Glory Road Parking Garage is accessible for individuals with disabilities and is equipped with an elevator.

All family members and guests with mobility impairments will need to access the facility through the east (Mesa Street), north (Sun Bowl Drive) and west (Glory Road) entrances. A parking map can be found here.

Hand-sanitizer dispensers will be available in the Don Haskins Center.

