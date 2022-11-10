EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury convicted two men Tuesday of multiple counts of drug trafficking. Additionally, one of the defendants was convicted of domestic and international money laundering.

According to court documents and evidence presented at the trial, Jorge Sanchez-Morales aka “Capulina,” ran a large-scale drug trafficking organization, spanning from Mexico to El Paso and Atlanta from 2002 to 2019. In the early 2000s, Sanchez-Morales worked out of Atlanta, trafficking cocaine and other drugs with Sinaloa Cartel operatives. In 2014, Sanchez-Morales returned to Mexico to run his organization, which would focus on the trafficking of methamphetamine, often in liquid form.

The liquid methamphetamine would cross the border from Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, and was then transported to Atlanta in semi tractors. The liquid methamphetamine would be poured into one of the semi-tractor’s fuel tanks that had been disconnected from the truck’s fuel system and then converted to crystalline form once it arrived in Atlanta. Sanchez-Morales was at this time affiliated with Jalisco New Generation Cartel and oversaw the operation. Luis Reyes-Perez aka “Cubano,” was one of the truck drivers who was responsible for transporting the liquid methamphetamine from El Paso to Atlanta and was also responsible for the delivery of several hundred gallons of the addictive substance.

Jorge Sanchez-Morales, age 47, was convicted of two counts of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute; two counts of Conspiracy to Import a Controlled Substance; one count of Conspiracy to Commit International Money Laundering; and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Domestic Money Laundering. Luis Reyes-Perez, age 51, was convicted of one count of Conspiracy to Possess a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and one count of Conspiracy to Import a Controlled Substance.