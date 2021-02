Leaders believe deployments could be the reason

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of U.S. service members are saying no to COVID vaccines.

Some Army units say as few as one-third of its members are agreeing to get vaccinated.

Leaders believe upcoming deployments could be the reason for refusal.

The decline is worrisome because troops often live, work and fight closely together where social distancing and wearing masks at times can be difficult.

The resistance also comes as troops are being deployed to vaccination sites across the country.