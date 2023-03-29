EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. government buses have arrived at an area near the border wall in South El Paso, where a large group of migrants was seen walking along the border wall in Central El Paso.

A KTSM 9 News photographer spotted the group walking between Fonseca Drive and Midway Drive exits along the Border Highway.

Emergency crews were also spotted on the north side of the border wall near one of the access gates.

Additionally, the Paso Del Norte Bridge and the Stanton Street Bridge in Downtown El Paso appeared to be briefly closed to motorists and pedestrians. Border cameras showed a line of pedestrians forming on the Mexican side of the Paso Del Norte Bridge and barricades blocking the roadway.

The bridges reopened and traffic returned to normal about 3:30 p.m.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman told KTSM and Border Report that Mexican officials temporarily restrict access on their side of Stanton Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.