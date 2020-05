EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- While we are still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, local health officials are reminding you to not ignore any signs or symptoms that could require emergency care.

Staff at local emergency rooms say they have seen a decrease in the number of patients.

Officials with University Medical Center of El Paso said when the pandemic first began, their E.R. visits were rising. Now, they're seeing a dramatic drop in patients which is concerning to hospitals.​"It's perfectly safe to go to the emergency room if you are in need of care. I think initially people were being told not to go to the emergency room if you don't need care, in other words people were just showing up because they were curious about whether or not they had it and wanted to get tested," Ryan Mielke, Spokesperson for UMC told KTSM.

UMC officials said they're worried people may not be getting necessary medical attention for fear of contracting coronavirus at hospitals, but assure their staff are taking the necessary precautions.​"People are screened at the door, nobody with COVID is allowed in, nobody with exceeding temperatures is allowed in, it's actually very safe. You can't say the same when you're out and about town," Mielke said.

Currently, UMC, the Hospitals of Providence, and Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hospitals say they are not at full capacity. However if needed, are prepared to handle a potential surge of patients. All reported a decrease in E.R. patients.

Ultimately, all these hospitals stress the importance of not delaying medical attention for emergencies or illnesses, adding it could lead to life threatening situations.

"It is so important, if you're having a pain in your side or an undiagnosed headache that just came out of the blue, those are things that you may be in a very serious situation and if you put it off, it could cost you immeasurably… if not your life," Mielke added.​