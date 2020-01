EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Greater El Paso Landfill will be closing at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13 to allow for network improvements.

The landfill, at 2600 Darrington Road, will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14. Environmental Services Department asks that customers plan accordingly to minimize any inconveniences.

For more information, please call (915) 212-6000.