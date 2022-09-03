EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar.

The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas.

There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until 11 p.m. tonight. The event will also there on Sunday through Monday from 10a.m. to 11p.m. The festival is located at 4601 Hastings Dr.

The Franciscan festival has around 80 local art vendors and has been going on for almost twenty years. The festival is a place for local artists to sell their work and it also helps the Holy Cross Retreat Center raise money. Father Tom Smith, the director of the Holy Cross Retreat says the number of vendors are getting back to pre-pandemic levels.

“2020 we just did an online sort of auction type thing and people donated, which was helpful. last year we had maybe 50 or so 50 or 60 artists, and I was hoping to have at least 70, but we ended up with over eighty so yeah were very pleased with it.”

This festival is located at 600 Holy Cross Rd, Mesilla Park, NM, and they will be open to the public again tomorrow from 10 a.m. till 4p.m.

