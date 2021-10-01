La Viña Harvest Wine Festival is back this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A winery that’s hasn’t had any festivals since the pandemic is back with their Annual Harvest Wine Festival.

The wine is fermented, the attractions are set, and the winery is ready to give you a taste of their latest creations.

The Harvest Wine Festival at La Viña Winery is happening this weekend. At the festival people will get a chance to get a tour of the winery and see how the process of wine making works.

“Sugar is getting eaten by the yeast, and the yeast makes it into alcohol,” said Owner of La Viña Winery Ken Stark.

More than 20 wines will be available for tasting, everything from fruity wines to some spicy flavors.

“Our wines are state bottled wines, this year we had about 140 tons of grapes which makes about 8000 cases of wine,” said Stark.

this is the first festival at the winery since the pandemic along with some other private events that the winery has hosted.

“First year was very hard. we sold nothing for about 6 months,” said Stark.

Then the winery business was depending on to-go sales due to the COVID safety regulations in New Mexico.

“No tasting on premises. it took a year before we could start actually having outdoor tasting. So that ate into our profit a lot and not having festivals, or weddings, or special events, also eats into what we do every year,” said Stark.

The Harvest Wine Festival will feature live music and local vendors.

“Our bands are really good this year. We have a bunch of bands back that people know,” said Ken Stark.

To see a list of live performers ready for Saturday and Sunday click here.

