La Union opens their gates for the Fall season

With just days away from the first day of Fall and less than 72 hours until opening day, workers at La Union are running around the clock to make sure this upcoming weekend will be a hit.

“With the cooler temperatures coming our way, people are looking forward to cooler weather, fall weather, and that comes with coming to the maze, getting their pumpkins carving them and we just have alot of people looking forward to it,” Said Manager Caroline Sondgeroth.

So far La Union is expecting more than one thousand visitors for its 20th opening weekend and even more for the season.

“We’re expecting more or less 50-60 thousand this year,” Sondgeroth told KTSM.

La Union is equipped with a total of four mazes, the main maze is 12 acres that is split into two. A Haunted maze, and a flower maze with a fairytale theme for children.

Along with the mazes comes a pumpkin patch, animal farm, zipline, jumping pillow, slides, and games galore.

La Union will also contain something it has never had before, a new photo op arriving days before they open. In order to see the surpise to youll have to visit the maxe on your own!

Things to know:

Sept. 21 – Nov. 3rd4

Fri. 5pm- 10pm

Sat. 11am- 10pm

Sun. Noon- 6pm

Peak days (busiest) : Oct. 12th, 13th, 19th & 20th.

Prices:

6yr – and up : $12

2-5 yr: $6

Military w/ valid ID: $10

Military 2-5yr: $5

Seniors 65-75yr: $7

Over 75yr and under 2yr: FREE