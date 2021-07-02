La Semilla Food Center offering paid internships for beginner farmers

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – La Semilla Food Center is offering unique opportunity for beginner farmers and those looking to start their own farming journey in the Paso del Norte region.

The nonprofit organization based in Anthony, NM is announcing the launch of its inaugural Farmer Fellowship.

“Training Agroecological Farmers for a Hotter, Drier Future in the Chihuahuan Desert: Increasing Representation & Opportunity” is supported by the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The fellowship is designed as a cohort system with the intention of cultivating community and fostering and strengthening a broader, supportive community of desert farmers.

The fellowship will be a 6-month paid apprenticeship with hands-on learning experience and instruction designed around the ten agroecology principles defined by the Food and Agriculture Organization

(FAO).

Biweekly instruction focuses on both agroecology as a practice and as a movement.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.