La Semilla Food Center launching virtual zine focused on food justice

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — La Semilla Food Center, a food justice non-profit organization, is launching a zine that it says teaches others how the Farm Bill affects all of us and spotlights the inequalities faced by many communities in relation to agriculture.

A virtual launch of the zine will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday on La Semilla’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lasemillafoodcenter and on the organization’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/lasemillafoodcenter.

The new zine (short for magazine) will demonstrate the history and contemporary effect of the Farm Bill, which gives instruction on how the agricultural monies in our national discretionary budget are spent. Every five years, there’s an opportunity to shape this policy.

“Food, Land, and Us: A Look at the Farm Bill from the Paso de Norte Region” was illustrated in Vado, N.M., and tells the story of U.S. agriculture policy in all its complexities. The publication will demonstrate how the bill’s foundations have created inequalities in many communities, according to La Semilla.

This collaborative project is an effort to make the Farm Bill accessible, learn how it affects all of us and know that we have a seat at the table to shape agriculture policy.

The Farm Bill zine is a collaboration between La Semilla Food Center and award-winning illustrator Zeke Peña. Co-authors and La Semilla staff Rubí Orozco Santos and V. Quevedo, along with Peña, conducted extensive research for the project and worked to include multiple histories, voices and imagery from

the Paso del Norte region and other affected regions in the U.S.

The zine incorporates local voices, as well as quotes from food justice advocates, scholars and practitioners of our day. Born out of a responsibility to integrate past and present stories of land and foodways in the region and beyond, L Semilla said “Food, Land, and Us” is both a work of art and a call to action to invite others to join the struggle for a just food system. It is being released in both English and Spanish.

For more information on La Semilla’s Farm Bill zine, email info@lasemillafoodcenter.org.

