EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- “La Nube: The Shape of the Imagination,” which is expected to open to guests in 2024, received a generous donation of $250,000 from Bank of America dedicated to the Care Lab, an exhibition where children will be engaged to learn more about animal care and will inspire future professional veterinarians.

“Animal welfare has become very important to our borderland community, and we are happy to have an exhibit that will inspire future veterinarians, which our area, and the whole country, so desperately need right now. We are lucky to have partners, like Bank of America, that support our vision,” said Karla Salazar, Director of Operations at La Nube.

“The Care Lab at La Nube is an interactive exhibit that encourages the children in our community to grow, dream and envision exciting possibilities for themselves, and we’re immensely proud to support the creation of such a space,” said Kristi Marcum, President, Bank of America El Paso. “We know the future of our region’s success and growth depends on the opportunities given to our kids today, and that acknowledgment is what drives our capital support for the Care Lab.”

To donate to La Nube or learn more about the project, click here.