EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After months of speculation, the leadership of the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center has announced its permanent name — La Nube: The Shape of Imagination.

La Nube means “the Cloud” in Spanish and refers to the giant cloud-shaped building under construction on the corner of Santa Fe Street and West Main Drive in downtown El Paso.

The name was chosen from a long list of more than 600 suggestions submitted by members of the El Paso community.

The name was revealed Wednesday morning at a ceremony attended by 100 excited 1st through 5th graders at Aoy Elementary School. Officials from La Nube, exhibition-fabricator Kubick Maltbie, the El Paso Community Foundation, and the City of El Paso were present to unveil the brand with a variety of take-home goodies and a video presentation.

We are thrilled to announce the name of the new children’s museum and science center coming to downtown El Paso. When La Nube opens, families will explore, play, and learn throughout four floors of exhibits. Taking its inspiration from the clouds above, La Nube will challenge learners of all ages to reach for the clouds and let their imagination soar. Barry Van Deman, Executive Director, La Nube

Officials share that, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), the center will spark curiosity and cultivate critical thinking. Through playful and joyful engagement, children and their families will interact with expansive, hands-on exhibits, an exploration of land, water, and sky.

Officials invite the public to join La Nube as it launches its next phase of fundraising through the Reach for the Clouds campaign. Online fundraising options can be found online.

We are truly grateful for the generosity of donors in bringing La Nube to El Paso. We invite everyone to be a part of this adventure by contributing today to our Reach for the Clouds campaign. A gift of $250 shows your support in helping La Nube welcome everyone across our region, and your gift guarantees that your name will appear at the base of our four-story climber. Barry Van Deman, Executive Director, La Nube

La Nube is a public-private partnership of the El Paso Community Foundation and the City of El Paso. For more information, visit la-nube.org.

La Nube will open in early 2023.

