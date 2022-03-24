EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After months of speculation, the leadership of the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center has announced its permanent name — La Nube: The Shape of Imagination.
La Nube means “the Cloud” in Spanish and refers to the giant cloud-shaped building under construction on the corner of Santa Fe Street and West Main Drive in downtown El Paso.
The name was chosen from a long list of more than 600 suggestions submitted by members of the El Paso community.
The name was revealed Wednesday morning at a ceremony attended by 100 excited 1st through 5th graders at Aoy Elementary School. Officials from La Nube, exhibition-fabricator Kubick Maltbie, the El Paso Community Foundation, and the City of El Paso were present to unveil the brand with a variety of take-home goodies and a video presentation.
Officials share that, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), the center will spark curiosity and cultivate critical thinking. Through playful and joyful engagement, children and their families will interact with expansive, hands-on exhibits, an exploration of land, water, and sky.
Officials invite the public to join La Nube as it launches its next phase of fundraising through the Reach for the Clouds campaign. Online fundraising options can be found online.
La Nube is a public-private partnership of the El Paso Community Foundation and the City of El Paso. For more information, visit la-nube.org.
La Nube will open in early 2023.
