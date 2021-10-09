La Mujer Obrera to help provide businesses with free COVID-19 vaccines for employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In efforts to make vaccines more accessible for employees, La Mujer Obrera and the El Paso Society for Human Resource Management have partnered and have launched the “Let’s Vaccinate Our Workforce” campaign to provide free COVID-19 vaccines.

Founded by Chicana activists and workers, La Mujer Obrera is a local independent organization dedicated to creating communities defined by women. The organization develops its organizing strategies based on employment, housing, education, nutrition, health, peace, and political liberty.

In late September 2021, La Mujer Obrera teamed up with El Paso SHRM to help facilitate vaccine clinics at different work sites.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed every Sunday until the end of November at Fox Plaza, from 3pm to 11 pm. The program may be extended, according to EP SHRM officials.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the following locations and dates:

Harmony School of Innovation, 9435 Betel – October 11, 12 pm – 4 pm

Valley Supermarket, 11400 Sean Haggerty – October 16, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm

Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave, October 18, November 1, 15, 29, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

According to city data from epstrong.org, as of October 6, 2021, there were 1,743 active cases of COVID-19, 114 of which resulted in hospitalization, and 43 cases in the ICU. “We want to suppress these numbers and keep our community out of the hospital,” El Paso SHRM officials said.

For more information, you can call (915) 233-0543, visit www.mujerobrera.org/juntos-y-vacunados, or go to www.epshrm.com to provide your contact information.

