La Mesa family pleas for help locating missing 12-year-old

LA MESA, NM (KTSM) — The family of a 12-year-old boy says they’ve been searching for him since he failed to come home from Wet N’ Wild Waterworld in Anthony on June 21.

Nicholas Evaro, 12, was reported missing by family after he didn’t return from an outing with friends. Despite reporting him missing to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department, they were advised he was considered a runaway and they could not put out a media release.

Evaro’s family tells KTSM that while canvassing the neighborhoods in La Mesa and Vado, they’ve learned that a couple of people reported seeing him in San Miguel off Castillo Road, Vado off Cebolla Road and also in the Del Cerro area.

He is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. He may be in the company of two other teen boys or a teen girl.

If you have seen Evaro, you’re asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sherriff’s Department or his family directly at (575) 618-0182.