La Havana Bar and Grill looking to hire new employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — La Havana Bar & Grill opens its doors creating over 30 direct jobs in these challenging COVID-19 times.



The bar stated they believe in creating opportunity for those that want to work by going above the minimum wage requirements for all its staff to ensure that they earn livable wages and are successful in their professional careers in the service industry.

The bar also spent close to $350,000 in renovations using local providers and workers to ensure that the money spent in El Paso, stays in El Paso.

“We understand the importance of creating and supporting local businesses that’s why we buy local and use local and that is our commitment to the community,” the bar stated.

La Havana Bar and Grill has an amazing history and is actively involved in supporting the community through job creating, local investments and buying local at every opportunity. The restaurant believes that supporting local business is the best way to stimulate our community and help us grow on these difficult times.

For more info on the bar please head over to elphavanabarandgrill.com.

