KTSM’s Susy Castillo, Ruben Espinoza nominated for 2019 Lone Star Emmy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two members of the KTSM 9 News team have been named 2019 Lone Star Emmys nominees.

Susy Castillo

Reporter and morning anchor Susy Castillo and chief photographer Ruben Espinoza were nominated in the Specialty Assignment Report category for their story, “Where the Border Blockage Began.”

The two-part report looked back at when increased immigration efforts started decades ago (Operation Blockade/Hold the Line) under former Congressman and former Border Patrol Chief Silvestre Reyes.

Ruben Espinoza working during the Aug. 3 mass shooting.

You can find the two-part series here on the following two links:

Both Ruben and Susy are El Paso natives. Susy graduated from Socorro High School and New Mexico State University. Ruben went to Del Valle High School and UTEP.