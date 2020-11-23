KTSM to air virtual Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM 9 News and the Sun Bowl Association have teamed up to present the 84th annual Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of Virtual Sun Bowl Parade.

The parade will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving.

Like many events this year, the parade will be in a virtual format and was pre-recorded, so you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own home with loved ones.

The parade will include all of your favorite floats, as well as a couple of surprises.

You can watch the virtual parade on KTSM 9 News or online on KTSM.com.

