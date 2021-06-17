KTSM staff volunteering in honor of Founder’s Day

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – June 17 is Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is KTSM’s parent company.

Today, KTSM staff celebrated the day of action with volunteerism in various community efforts. For 25 years, journalists working for Nexstar have dedicated their time and energy into bettering their communities through investigative work and pulling-up their sleeves and helping community groups.

Some of the crew participated at the Salvation Army Store in Cental El Paso to help sort through some items. The store takes in donations of gently used clothing, household items and electronics. All sales go toward The Salvation Army Shelter on Paisano.

Founder’s Day didn’t end there, we also helped out at the El Pasoan’s Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

If you are interested in volunteering, below are some organizations that need that extra help.

