EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday is the 26th Anniversary of the founding of Nexstar, our parent company has been celebrating Founder’s Day.

As part of the celebration, employees from around two hundred Nexstar stations across the United States volunteer in their home communities.

Today KTSM volunteered at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank and the Salvation Army. Our Weekend Weatherman Robert Bettes volunteered at the food bank, and said he was grateful to be there.

“Every single person who has come through this line, oh thank you so much, its really grateful, I’m grateful to be here.”

Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank says she is so thankful to have volunteers especially on a Friday which is their busiest day.

“We are so grateful to channel nine and all the volunteers that come out to help us,” said Goodell.

Nexstar media group is the largest television and media company in the country. Journalists throughout the company have see how nonprofits are beneficial to the community so very year we volunteer in our cities to better serve and give back.

For more info on Nexstar, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.