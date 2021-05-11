KTSM Goes Wild: Meet Gigi the giraffe and find out how the El Paso Zoo helps with conservation efforts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gigi the giraffe is one of the newest animals at the El Paso Zoo. About a year-and-a-half-old, Gigi came to the Sun City from the Zoo in Utah in November and has been adjusting ever since.

“She is finally comfortable enough because she was a very timid giraffe when she got here and so she is finally comfortable enough to come out on the exhibit, hang out with Juma and the Kudu and all the other animals we have here. She is quite happy to see everyone,” said Seth Kunkel, senior zookeeper.

With her walking out more and more onto the exhibit, people will start to see more of her personality.

“She is a very calm giraffe. She tends to get burst of energy occasionally and starts running around the exhibit and having a lot of fun,” said Kunkel.

The zoo said keeping giraffes at the El Paso Zoo helps with conservation efforts.

“Having giraffes here really brings to light the conservation message of the giraffes themselves and to make aware that we don’t have as many giraffes in the world as people tend to think. To be able to take two giraffes, put them together and, hopefully in the future, maybe we will get offspring and that will help increase the genetic pool of giraffes throughout the world as well,” he said.

Visit ElPasoZoo.org for more information about how the zoo is helping giraffes.

