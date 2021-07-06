KTSM Goes Wild: Gambit quails change their diet as they grew older

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nine quail babies have hatched at the El Paso Zoo’s Chihuahuan Desert exhibit.

“We don’t know if they are boys or girls yet still a little too young to tell. The only way we will be able to find out in the future what they actually are, is if we do a blood test on them to actually determine what they actually are,” Anthony Stenger, El Paso Zookeeper.

The zoo said the gambit quails are native to the Southwest. They are found in the El Paso area.

“What’s really unique. The chicks are actually considered insectivores, and then as they grow older and older, they actually become more herbivores, so they actually eat vegetation and seeds, as they get older,” said Stenger.

While they have not been seen out in the exhibit much because they are so young, zookeepers hope the public will start seeing them soon.

