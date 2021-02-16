KTSM Goes Wild: El Paso Zoo celebrates exotic antelope birthdays

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo is celebrating two addaxes that both have birthdays in February.

“These guys are an antelope species and they live in the deserts of Africa. Their hooves — if you guys can see them — they are really flat for sand. So these two, specifically, we have a mother and son Chopper. Their birthdays are this month. They are 12 days apart,” said Stephanie Teter, a zookeeper at the El Paso Zoo’s Animals of Africa area.

Teter said they try to celebrate all of the animals because it is a special day. These two addaxes will be celebrated together with a little healthy cake made out of lettuce and other veggies.

Teter shared that her favorite thing about these magnificent creatures is that their coat changes colors.

“So in the summer, they’re just pure white. They’ll lose their topcoat and in the winter, they will be brown, so they can absorb heat more. It’s really cool to see that transition that we get to see every day. So, if you come in the summer, they’ll be white so they are not as hot. In the winter, they are a completely different color than they were the last time that you saw them.”

For more zoo birthday celebrations, visit elpasozoo.org.