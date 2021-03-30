KTSM Goes Wild: Conservation of Przewalski’s horses is a success at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo is helping to breed Przewalski’s horses (P-horses) after they went completely extinct in the wild a few decades ago.

The male, Vitally, and female, Brianna, P-horses at the El Paso Zoo have already produced a couple of offspring. The second offspring is Holly, who still lives at the El Paso Zoo. Holly was born on Feb. 3, 2020.

“This is the second successful pregnancy and birth that we’ve had here at the El Paso Zoo. Our first baby was Misha. Misha is now at the Minnesota Zoo and we have Holly here for the time being until she is old enough to go off on her own adventures. And then mom and dad are hopefully then able to give us more babies after that,” said zookeeper Becca Bradley.

Bradley said Misha is getting acclimated to the cold weather in Minnesota before she is set to be released in the wild in Russia.

“They are very endangered species — they actually, decades ago, went completely extinct in the wild. You cannot find them anywhere other than under human care. So through breeding programs like this is how the species has been able to survive. So we’re very fortunate being able to be a part of this because we know we are able to add to those numbers for this really critically endangered species,” said Bradley. “I mean, we are just so so happy to be a part of this program. Being able to contribute to wild species and contribute to basically a conservation success story.”

The mom and dad P-horses at the El Paso Zoo are in constant communication with each other. Bradley said they have their own horse language with noises and everything.

“They groom each other a lot,” she said. “They’ll run with each other throughout the exhibit, chasing each other or they’ll give each other space, you know.”