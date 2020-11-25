Gov. Abbott tells KTSM 9 News that El Paso has received more resources than any other region in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview Tuesday with KTSM 9 News Anchor Natassia Paloma that he has been working with El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Mayor Dee Margo on the COVID situation in El Paso.

“We’re making sure the full rules are enforced and we’ve provided resources,” Abbott said.

Abbott said that the County Judge needs to enforce the rules, and that will lead to improvements.

In a statement sent to KTSM Tuesday morning, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said he thanks the Governor for all the resources El Paso has received, but would appreciate any flexibility he can have to make sure El Paso does not lose more lives.

Abbott said there is no region in Texas that has received more resources than El Paso.

“We’ve provided about 1,500 medical personnel, provided more medicines to El Paso than any other region,” Abbott said. “You can have the right blend of allowing people to go to work, but allowing people to have safe measures.”

When asked if he would come to El Paso to see the situation for himself, the Governor said he had no doubt that he would be in the Borderland soon.

