KTSM: Comments Unacceptable

KTSM would like to publicly apologize for comments made on Facebook by one of our staff members, Patricia Maese. Ms. Maese’s comments were unprofessional and unacceptable.

The views she expressed are her own and do not represent the station or our parent company, Nexstar Media Group. We have tremendous respect and admiration for all of our educators, who are working tirelessly to share their knowledge and expertise on all levels.

We assure you that we are taking this matter seriously and we are currently addressing this matter with Ms. Maese.

Victor Venegas

News Director, KTSM 9 News