KTSM 9PM NEWS UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for private businesses
Video
Top Stories
Governor Greg Abbott using new material to build border wall in Texas
Video
Top Stories
Migrants pelt Mexico’s National Guard with rocks
Video
Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads O’Rourke by 9 points in potential matchup
Video
Exclusive: US Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales: Ft. Bliss has been forgotten
Video
UTEP and UTSA fans tailgate ahead of Saturdays nationally televised game
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Turn Clocks Back Tonight; Cold Front Moves in Wednesday P.M. — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm weekend, before strong cold front arrives
Video
Top Stories
Karla’s Fri-YAY Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures return for the weekend
Karla’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Waking up to a cooler morning before quickly warming up for the weekend
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly start to Thursday morning as cold front moves through
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Chapin’s KJ Lewis narrows college choices down to 12 schools
Top Stories
New Mexico State blows halftime lead, loses to Utah State 35-13 at home
Top Stories
San Elizario boys win second straight Class 4A cross country state championship
Bi-District football playoff pairings for El Paso-area schools
Las Cruces, Santa Teresa pick up first round playoff wins on Saturday
Video
UTEP and UTSA fans tailgate ahead of Saturdays nationally televised game
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
UFG 2021
Top Stories
“Is that you Captain Bloxom?”: KTSM investigates El Paso Fire Department’s most haunted station
Video
Studio 9
Promos
Home for the Holidays 2021
King of the Tailgate
El Paso Opera’s All Together Now! Ticket Giveaway
Let’s Cook El Paso-Cook Off-Thanksgiving
Salute to Service
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9PM NEWS UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Nov 6, 2021 / 08:20 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2021 / 06:30 PM MDT