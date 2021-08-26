KTSM 9 NEWS UPDATE AT 6PM

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
El Chuco Inspirations: Become a part of the art at Paradox Immersive Art gallery
Top Stories
Federal judge issues injunction on order allowing Texas troopers to stop migrant transports
Top Stories
El Paso Health Officials ask community to report at-home COVID-19 test results
Video
80 percent of El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated according to Health Authority
An ‘overwhelmed’ Khalid says his passion for creating ‘goes away a little more every day’
El Paso makes list of cities thirsty for pumpkin spice lattes
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Live Tokyo Cameras
BestReviews
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Temperatures drop as storm chances increase over the weekend
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Storm chances return this weekend
Top Stories
Andrea’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Summer-like temperatures continue before El Paso sees a slight cool down
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near triple digits followed by storm chances
Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Near triple-digit heat expected before moisture returns late in the week
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Highs near triple digits this week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
UTEP head coach Joe Golding inks 6-foot-9 Kevin Kalu
Top Stories
Storied Rivalry: UTEP, NMSU players realize Battle of I-10 significance
Video
Top Stories
KTSM’s Shields, Favela named 2021 NMSU football sideline reporters
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Canutillo vs. Burges
Video
Ricardo Pepi nets game-winning PK in MLS All-Star Game; to play for USMNT in World Cup Qualifier
Video
Baker, Senter receive contract extensions from UTEP; Golding’s deal becomes official
Video
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
Studio 9
Top Stories
El Chuco Inspirations: Become a part of the art at Paradox Immersive Art gallery
Top Stories
Paso del Norte Community Foundation, partners to host free pop-up helping residents with rental assistance in Canutillo
Celebrating Women’s Equality Day: Women’s suffrage in El Paso
Video
TTUHSC welcomed incoming dental students at White Coat Ceremony
La Semilla offers food boxes with fresh seasonal produce from local farmers
Video
Promotions
Cook-Off
What’s your BBQ IQ?
GECU | YOUR MORTGAGE LENDER
Clear the Shelters
Best Pet Photo Contest
Pet of the Day
UFG 2021
UFG 2021 Mobile
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9 NEWS UPDATE AT 6PM
El Paso News
Posted:
Aug 26, 2021 / 05:35 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2021 / 04:28 PM MDT