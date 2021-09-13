KTSM 9 NEWS 5PM UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Report: Mexican man in CBP custody died from natural causes
Top Stories
U.S. lawmakers to focus on $3.5 trillion spending bill this week
Video
Top Stories
UPDATE: Driver charged with murder in deadly Loop 375 wreck
Microsoft expands computer tech program to Juarez
FDA experts among group opposing US booster shot plan
Andrea’s Monday Forecast on 9: Dry and warm conditions remain before moisture moves back into the region
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Andrea’s Monday Forecast on 9: Dry and warm conditions remain before moisture moves back into the region
Top Stories
Highs Spike Again on Tuesday; Flooding for Coastal Texas — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
The June-Like Heat Continues; Monsoon Storms Return Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
A Hot Saturday; Storms Return Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
High Pressure Builds This Weekend as Temperatures Go Up — Your 9-Day Forecast
Andrea’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures for the remainder of the week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Chihuahuas snap losing streak with 7-2 win over Isotopes
Top Stories
Saints dominate Aaron Jones, Packers, open season with 38-3 win
Top Stories
Locomotive FC increases home unbeaten streak to 20 matches with win over Sacramento
Video
Chihuahuas fall again on the road at hands of Isotopes
UTEP volleyball equals best start in school history with win at Portland State
Strong-willed New Mexico State falls to rival New Mexico, 34-25
Video
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Studio 9
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Top Stories
El Paso Ballet Theatre returns to the stage with Bella Noche
Top Stories
SISD educators participate in 2021 Walk for Success event Saturday morning
Helping Hand Farmers Market set to raise awareness to National Recovery Month
Vitalant El Paso hosting blood drive this weekend in honor of 9/11 victims
The hard, yet rewarding, job of El Paso Animal Services animal attendants
Video
UFG 2021
Promos
GECU | YOUR MORTGAGE LENDER
Locomotive Ticket Giveaway
What’s your BBQ IQ?
Clear the Shelters
Best Pet Photo Contest
Pet of the Day
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 9 NEWS 5PM UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Sep 13, 2021 / 04:30 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2021 / 04:19 PM MDT