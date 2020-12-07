KTSM 9 Investigates: More than 600 suspected COVID deaths have not been confirmed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As El Paso reaches a grim milestone of more than 1,000 COVID deaths, more than 600 are still under investigation.

The suspected deaths have yet to be made official by the City of El Paso.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said some families are waiting up to a month to receive confirmation of death. In the meantime, mobile morgues and funeral homes can’t seem to keep up.

“It’s very concerning,” Samaniego said. “We could go into a different level (of the amount of deaths) and it’s already difficult to manage.”

When looking at the data, the City of El Paso reports confirmed COVID-19 deaths daily, but taking a closer look, the deaths under investigation seem to grow by the hundreds.

On Oct. 1, 97 deaths were under investigation. Flash forward to Dec. 1, that number has climbed to 579. That’s 500 deaths in just two months that have not been announced by the city.

“It’s a big number, obviously, because of the volumes,” Samaniego said. “There’s a lot of reasons for the glitch (of deaths under investigation).”

Samaniego points to several different factors that are creating a backlog.

“You have some waiting to see if they are COVID,” Samaniego said. “You’ve got some that have to go through autopsy because they are young or they are under a doctor’s supervision. Some, the doctors not sending the death certificates on time.”

El Paso County Commissioner David Stout also said medical records from hospitals and private providers are taking longer than normal. He sent KTSM 9 News a statement that read in part: “We are having issues with hospitals taking too long to update records in the Death Vitals System.”

Upon learning hospitals could be a part of the reason for the lag, KTSM reached out to all hospitals in the area.

The Hospitals of Providence referred KTSM to The City Health Department.

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare sent KTSM a statement that reads in part: “Like other hospital systems, Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare follows specific guidelines and protocols outlined by Texas state law regarding recording and reporting patient deaths.”

KTSM also heard from a UMC spokesperson who said doctors are processing paperwork in a timely fashion, but the hospital is seeing so many deaths, its system was not meant for it. UMC also identified funeral homes as the cause for the back up.

While there is no clear answer as to why so many deaths are under investigation, Samaniego made one thing clear: The worst is yet to come.

“I think we got a long ways to go,” Samaniego said. “We’ve got that peak, we’ve got the flu coming, we got another surge of holidays coming up. I think we’re going to be in this battle to at least mid-January before we really begin to understand where we really are.”

KTSM also reached out to the City of El Paso for comment, but we have not heard back.

