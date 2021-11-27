KTSM 6PM WEEKEND UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Fort Bliss Military Police make arrest after early morning bomb threat
Video
Top Stories
El Paso’s most wanted fugitives for the week of November 26
Top Stories
Wednesday, Friday expected to be biggest travel days for El Paso International Airport
El Paso gas prices rise again after brief drop ahead of Thanksgiving travel
Video
All 3 defendants found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
Video
County Sports Parks testing site to be open Thanksgiving Day
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Overnight/Morning Rain for Saturday; Perfect Sunday; Another Cold Front Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Cool Black Friday; More Rain Saturday Morning; Back to the 70s — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly Thanksgiving day, rain chances this weekend
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Rain chances increase Wednesday as a cold front approaches
Video
Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Pleasant and cloudy day ahead, expecting rain tomorrow
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong cold front to produce chilly Thanksgiving Day
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Doug Martin out as head football coach at New Mexico State
Top Stories
LSU races past NMSU women, 72-52
Top Stories
Huge fourth quarter lifts UTEP women past Seattle U, 62-57
Special teams doom UTEP in regular season finale loss at UAB, 42-25
Video
Canutillo falls to Rider in Sweet 16 of Texas high school football playoffs
Video
UTEP looks to close out regular season with eighth win at UAB
Video
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
UFG 2021
Top Stories
EPCC professor adopts 12-year-old boy
Video
Studio 9
Promos
Home for the Holidays 2021
King of the Tailgate
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Salute to Service
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 6PM WEEKEND UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Nov 27, 2021 / 04:47 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 27, 2021 / 04:47 PM MST