KTSM 6PM WEEKEND UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
El Paso’s Ruben Torres leads Marlin Bulldogs to State Semifinals
Video
Top Stories
“You’ll never be the same,” Daniel Villegas opens up on life after 2018 trial
Video
Top Stories
El Paso Police Department searching for suspect who shot at Uber Eats driver
Sunland Park woman gets prison for trafficking drugs, laundering money for Mexican gang
Video
Bowl season to be eventful with return of Sun Bowl, bowl eligible Miners
Video
Juarez cuts down on commercial activity amid holiday shopping due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Potential first freeze of the season next weekend
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front is expected this weekend
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather this week
Video
Perfect Weather for Decorating; Showers Possible Thursday; Cool Front Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Some Areas Freeze Tonight; Warmer Sunday; Back to the 70s! — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
El Paso’s Ruben Torres leads Marlin Bulldogs to State Semifinals
Video
Top Stories
Rice hits last-second three-pointer as NMSU stuns UTEP, 72-69
Video
Top Stories
Miners resume practices ahead of bowl game announcement on Sunday
Video
COVID-19 forces cancellation of UTEP women’s basketball game vs. Utah State
Video
UTEP volleyball wins first-ever postseason match, advances in NIVC
Aggies-Miners set for Battle of I-10, Round 2 at Don Haskins Center
Video
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
UFG 2021
Top Stories
East El Paso Christmas tree lot back after not opening last year due to COVID
Video
Top Stories
El Paso Fire Department provides tips on hiking safety
EPCC professor adopts 12-year-old boy
Video
Studio 9
Promos
Home for the Holidays 2021
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Holiday Cheers!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 6PM WEEKEND UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Dec 4, 2021 / 05:30 PM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 4, 2021 / 05:15 PM MST