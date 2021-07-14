KTSM 6pm news update

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Free El Paso community clean up on Saturday
Top Stories
El Paso Rep. Ordaz Perez issues statement on breaking quorum
Top Stories
How border restrictions will impact Juárez students returning to El Paso for in-person learning
Video
Local food bank partners with DoorDash to safely deliver meals to low-income communities
Race El Paso’s ‘Eagle in the Sun Triathlon’ kicks off in August
Boys & Girls Club of El Paso Summer Camp saddles up for horseback riding
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Celina’s Wednesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Dry conditions remain for one more day before heavy rainfall
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall could return Thursday
Celina’s Tuesday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Weather on the go: Temperatures are going to near normal with drying conditions
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Brief break from storm chances
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
National Sports
Olympics
Top Stories
LIST: Athletes with El Paso, Texas ties competing in Tokyo Olympics
Top Stories
Jennifer Han lands world title fight against Katie Taylor in England
Video
Top Stories
NMSU adds Washington State to 2021-22 non-conference schedule
OKC Dodgers win series finale over Chihuahuas, 3-1
Video
MiLB extends Triple-A season by 10 games into October
Video
Locomotive FC’s Borelli, Solignac named to USL Championship Team of the Week
Video
Japan 2021
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Top Stories
Local food bank partners with DoorDash to safely deliver meals to low-income communities
Top Stories
Race El Paso’s ‘Eagle in the Sun Triathlon’ kicks off in August
Boys & Girls Club of El Paso Summer Camp saddles up for horseback riding
El Paso records over 200 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases
Video
2021 Walk to End Epilepsy scheduled in November at Ascarate Park
Studio 9
Promotions
Let’s Cook EP Cook Off
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 6pm news update
El Paso News
Posted:
Jul 14, 2021 / 05:56 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2021 / 05:56 PM MDT
More on the city manager and city attorney’s performance evaluations.