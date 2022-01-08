KTSM 6PM NEWS UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
El Paso police arrest couple with total 21 unresolved traffic warrants
Top Stories
Jury selection underway in trial of alleged U.S. consulate employee assassin, accomplice
Video
Top Stories
Juarez company detonated 275 pounds of dynamite, causing loud boom and damage to 27 homes, officials say
Video
Asylum-seekers plead with judge not to send them back to Mexico
El Paso blood bank running low on blood as fewer people donate due to COVID
Video
El Paso only received 200 courses of antibody treatment effective against Omicron this week
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Plunge in Temperatures Sunday; Brief Return to the 60s; More Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front arrives Sunday
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 70 degree weather this weekend
Video
Monica has your exclusive 9 Day Weather Forecast…and lotto numbers
Video
VIDEO: Monica has your exclusive 9-Day Forecast
Video
VIDEO: Monica has your exclusive 9-Day Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Wide receiver Tyrin Smith returning to UTEP in 2022; Dumas picking up national interest
Video
Top Stories
#9Overtime High School Basketball scores and highlights Jan. 7, 2022
Video
Top Stories
#9Overtime High School Basketball scoreboard Jan. 7, 2022
TCU transfer Watkins joins Kill at New Mexico State
UTEP softball reveals 2022 schedule
NM State women’s game vs. UTRGV postponed due to COVID-19
The Big Game
China 2022
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
UFG 2021
Studio 9
Top Stories
Rosca de Reyes: El Pasoans flock to Bowie Bakery for traditional sweet bread
Video
Top Stories
EPPD searching for suspect in reported East El Paso shooting, 1 injured
Video
Promos
Let’s Cook El Paso Cook-Off: The Big Game
Past Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 6PM NEWS UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Jan 8, 2022 / 05:20 PM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 8, 2022 / 05:04 PM MST