Family’s home burns Christmas morning; Community help pours in
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Windy conditions for today – before plenty of rain chances💧🌧☔️ for your New Year’s weekend🥳🎉🍾
Miami pulls out of Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl; bowl officials searching for replacement team to play Washington State
Two Juarez men to stand trial for allegedly holding five Guatemalans for ransom
Residents set off to save history, old buildings from Juarez’s ‘Golden Era’
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Windy conditions for today – before plenty of rain chances💧🌧☔️ for your New Year’s weekend🥳🎉🍾
Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Plenty of rain chances💧🌧☔️ and cooler temperatures this week after a warm and dry Christmas week🎅🏻🎄
Cooler temperatures and rain chances in the Borderland next week
Calmer Christmas Day; Winds pick up later tonight
Roxy’s Friday Forecast on 9: Potential new record high for your Christmas Eve!☀️🎅🏻🎄 Then rain chances back in the forecast for next week💧🌧☔️
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wind Advisory takes effect Friday
New Mexico State’s WAC opener at Seattle U postponed
Sun Bowl’s Fan Fiesta cancelled; WSU’s band no longer travelling to El Paso
WAC announces change to basketball game cancelation policies
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl brings positive light to border city trying to move past migration, drug headlines
COVID forces UTEP-Middle Tennessee game to be postponed
Central Michigan to play Washington State in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Friday
EPPD searching for suspect in reported East El Paso shooting, 1 injured
KTSM Wrap Up
Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
East El Paso Christmas tree lot back after not opening last year due to COVID
El Paso Fire Department provides tips on hiking safety
KTSM 6PM NEWS UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Dec 28, 2021 / 05:30 PM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2021 / 04:40 PM MST