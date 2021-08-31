KTSM 6PM NEWS UPDATE

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Mexico’s National Guard will have a permanent presence in Juarez to address the immediate challenge of migrant trafficking and, down the road, to join the fight against the drug cartels, the mayor of Juarez said.

“They need a bigger presence in our city. We are already beginning to see them in the role of first responders (to migrant smuggling events). We need to have them develop intelligence units to help us cope with the organized crime that operates in our city and generates so much violence,” Mayor Armando Cabada said on Thursday.