KTSM 6PM NEWS UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
New Mexico records 713 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths to virus
Top Stories
El Paso man indicted with distribution of controlled substance causing death
Top Stories
La Linea drug cartel members arrested in string of car fires at Juarez junkyards
Video
Dozens of Texas facilities housing child migrants to operate without licenses amid fight between Gov. Greg Abbott and Biden administration
Texas Sen. Carol Alvarado to filibuster GOP elections bill, adding fuel to Democratic fight to block the legislation
Canutillo ISD proposes $187.5 million bond for November election
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Live Tokyo Cameras
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Andrea’s Forecast on 9: Localized flooding and heavy rainfall expected
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Localized flooding possible this week
Top Stories
Andrea’s forecast on 9: Monsoonal flow takes over the region, possible flooding
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall this week
Two Tropical Storms off the Coast of Mexico Mean a Heavy Rain Threat for Us This Week — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Triple Digit Heat; Monsoon Storms Return with Force — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Olympics
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
UTEP finally finds stability at quarterback with Gavin Hardison
Video
Top Stories
Coronado, Canutillo score opening night wins as high school volleyball season begins
Video
Top Stories
Canutillo Eagles poised for playoff run in 2021
Video
Chihuahuas drop series finale at Sacramento, 6-3
Video
Dominique Taylor joins NMSU men’s basketball staff as assistant coach
Video
Chihuahuas snag second straight win over Sacramento, 7-3
Japan 2021
Medal Count
Live Tokyo Cameras
Olympics Television Listings
Japanese Word of the Day category
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
City seeking community input for ‘Onward Alameda’ project
Top Stories
El Paso County Constable’s Office partners with local food bank to feed homeless community every week
WIC Program offers breastfeeding classes and services to Borderland moms
Video
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank announces closures, reduction of hours
City appoints first female Latina director of El Paso Museum of History
Video
Studio 9
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
Promotions
What’s your BBQ IQ?
Cook Off
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 6PM NEWS UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Aug 11, 2021 / 05:35 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 11, 2021 / 04:18 PM MDT