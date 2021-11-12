KTSM 6PM NEWS UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
El Paso County plans to immunize 25,000 Mexican children against COVID-19
Top Stories
El Paso County Historical Society Hall of Honor ceremony to be held Sunday
Top Stories
Oh Deer! El Paso neighborhoods seeing more wildlife than usual
Video
Study: EPISD schools among the ‘most resilient’ during the pandemic
Video: News from Juarez for Wednesday, November 10
Video
El Pasoans say ‘thank you’ with parades, events honoring Veterans
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Karla’s Fri-YAY Forecast on 9: Warming up for the weekend
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm week in the forecast
Video
Top Stories
Karla’s Veteran’s Day Forecast: As cooler air drifts in, we have another mild cold front at our back door
Cool, Mild Veterans Day; Cold Friday Morning; Back to the 80s Next Week — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Karla’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Cold front brings us seasonal temperatures, expect more cold fronts coming our way
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Back to back cold fronts expected this week
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
UTEP women race past UIW in season opener, 81-47
Video
Top Stories
Trio of El Paso schools score first round Bi-District playoff wins on Thursday
Video
Top Stories
UTEP volleyball completes reverse sweep of rival New Mexico State
Video
Eastlake’s Anaelena Ramirez signs to play volleyball at Grand Canyon
Video
Americas outfielder Sydney Saenz signs to play softball at Oregon State
Video
UTEP set to open season at home against Incarnate Word
Video
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
UFG 2021
Top Stories
“Is that you Captain Bloxom?”: KTSM investigates El Paso Fire Department’s most haunted station
Video
Studio 9
Promos
Home for the Holidays 2021
King of the Tailgate
El Paso Opera’s All Together Now! Ticket Giveaway
Salute to Service
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 6PM NEWS UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Nov 12, 2021 / 05:30 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2021 / 03:51 PM MST