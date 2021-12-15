KTSM 5PM NEWS UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Mexicans in U.S. sending remittances in record numbers to relatives across the border
Video
Top Stories
El Paso County Commissioners Court incumbents face challengers in 2022
Video
El Pasoan brings biological siblings together for first time in over 70 years
Video
EPPD finds 4 pounds of marijuana in West El Paso shooting investigation
Video
Police identify 51-year-old woman killed by Los Paisanos bus driver
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Expect a Windy Wednesday, however they should calm down by tomorrow – cold front moves in this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday as cold front moves in
Video
Top Stories
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Beautiful above average temperatures for today – before those windy conditions kick in tomorrow💨
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First cold front this week expected Wednesday
Video
Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Back to the 70s – before another cold front hits us, possibly bringing snow flurries in the borderland❄️☃️🌨
Near 70 Monday; Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend; Wintry Mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
UTEP balances enjoying bowl game experience, preparing for Fresno State
Video
Top Stories
Aggies in search of Power 5 win at Washington State on Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Chapin outlasts Franklin in game of the night, 62-58
Video
2022 to Yuma: Captain resigns with El Paso Locomotive
UTEP women return from 16-day COVID-19 layoff to beat Texas State 69-57
Video
Walter Neil Jr. the only UTEP player with previous bowl experience entering New Mexico Bowl
Video
Living Local
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
UFG 2021
Top Stories
EPPD searching for suspect in reported East El Paso shooting, 1 injured
Video
Top Stories
KTSM Wrap Up
Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
Video
East El Paso Christmas tree lot back after not opening last year due to COVID
Video
El Paso Fire Department provides tips on hiking safety
Studio 9
Promos
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Holiday Cheers!
Let’s Cook El Paso Cook-Off: The Big Game
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 5PM NEWS UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Dec 15, 2021 / 04:20 PM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2021 / 03:57 PM MST