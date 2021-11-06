KTSM 5PM NEWS UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads O’Rourke by 9 points in potential matchup
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive: US Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales: Ft. Bliss has been forgotten
Video
Top Stories
UTEP and UTSA fans tailgate ahead of Saturdays nationally televised game
Local pecan farm not affected by projected labor shortage
Video
El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for the week of November 5
EPPD: 23-year-old man dead in East El Paso shooting after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Turn Clocks Back Tonight; Cold Front Moves in Wednesday P.M. — Your 9-Day Forecast
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm weekend, before strong cold front arrives
Video
Top Stories
Karla’s Fri-YAY Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures return for the weekend
Karla’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Waking up to a cooler morning before quickly warming up for the weekend
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly start to Thursday morning as cold front moves through
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Bi-District football playoff pairings for El Paso-area schools
Top Stories
Las Cruces, Santa Teresa pick up first round playoff wins on Saturday
Video
Top Stories
UTEP and UTSA fans tailgate ahead of Saturdays nationally televised game
Locomotive FC stunned by Oakland Roots, 1-0, in USL Western Conference Quarterfinals
Video
#9OT scores, highlights: Week 11
Video
UTEP looks to slow down undefeated 16th-ranked UTSA on national TV Saturday night
Video
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
UFG 2021
Top Stories
“Is that you Captain Bloxom?”: KTSM investigates El Paso Fire Department’s most haunted station
Video
Studio 9
Promos
Home for the Holidays 2021
King of the Tailgate
El Paso Opera’s All Together Now! Ticket Giveaway
Let’s Cook El Paso-Cook Off-Thanksgiving
Salute to Service
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 5PM NEWS UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Nov 6, 2021 / 04:35 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2021 / 04:35 PM MDT