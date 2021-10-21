KTSM 5PM NEWS UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
DHS extends non-essential travel restrictions through January 21 for unvaccinated travelers
Top Stories
Texas AG Ken Paxton visits El Paso, announces lawsuit against President Biden Administration for unbuilt border wall
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Restart border wall construction; AG Paxton, Missouri AG challenge Biden administration
Video
Free pet adoptions at Subaru El Paso, Barnett Harley Davidson this weekend
Border Patrol rescues 50+ migrants from crowded stash houses in El Paso, Columbus, NM
Gallery
Honduras, Guatemala plan to open consulates in Juarez, mayor says
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Karla’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Another warm day in the Borderland, nearing record highs Friday
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near record highs this week
Top Stories
Karla’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures sticking around for the rest of the week
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm afternoons this week
Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Breezy and warm today, above average temperatures for the rest of the week
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm workweek ahead
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
9 Overtime
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
UTEP men’s basketball picked 10th in preseason C-USA poll; Boum selected to preseason team
Top Stories
Realignment era: 6 C-USA schools leaving for American
Top Stories
Hand injury sidelines UTEP guard Souley Boum
Video
Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game slated for Dec. 18 at SAC
Video
Locomotive back on track with 3-0 win over Austin, extends home unbeaten streak to 24
Video
Three more schools rumored to leave C-USA leaving UTEP in no-man’s-land
Video
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso 2021
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Studio 9
Past Contest Winners
BestReviews
Puppy Picks 2021
Top Stories
El Chuco Inspirations co-creator Tatiana Favela says farewell to KTSM, Johnny Munoz to continue series
Video
Top Stories
Operation Pumpkin returns to Coronado Country Club
King of the Tailgate
Breast Cancer Awareness
Pumpkin patch, La Union Corn Maze officially returns Saturday
UFG 2021
Promos
Breast Cancer Awareness
King of the Tailgate
Let’s Cook El Paso-Cook Off-Thanksgiving
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 5PM NEWS UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Oct 21, 2021 / 04:36 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 21, 2021 / 03:42 PM MDT