KTSM 10PM NEWS UPDATE

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- A New Mexico woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in a drug trafficking and international money laundering conspiracy.

Rosa De Santiago, 48, of Sunland Park, New Mexico, pleaded guilty on July 16, 2018, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, conspiracy to commit international money laundering, and possession of methamphetamine and heroin with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.