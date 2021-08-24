KTSM 10PM NEWS UPDATE

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
EPSCO, partners host car seat event at local Elementary school
Top Stories
Silver Alert: 70-year-old woman missing
Top Stories
UMC treating small number of Afghan refugees
Video
Las Cruces police reports over 100% increase in auto thefts this year compared to 2020, provide prevention tips
El Paso area firefighters extinguish massive Far East fire
Video
Comirnaty: What’s the story behind the new Pfizer vaccine name?
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Live Tokyo Cameras
BestReviews
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near triple digits followed by storm chances
Top Stories
Andrea’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Near triple-digit heat expected before moisture returns late in the week
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Highs near triple digits this week
Andrea’s Forecast on 9: Warm and dry conditions remain as monsoonal flow shifts West
El Paso heats up for the work week — Your 9-Day Forecast
T-Showers Return to Keep the Franklin Mountains Looking Green; A Hot, Dry Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
NMSU to play two quarterbacks against UTEP in Battle of I-10
Video
Top Stories
Patterson named to C-USA Preseason Team; Miners picked second in West Division
Video
Top Stories
Chihuahuas drop series finale at Round Rock, 3-2
El Paso High volleyball tops Mayfield in four sets
Video
Mask mandates for high school sports in New Mexico extended outdoors
Video
UTEP looking to flip script on New Mexico State’s recent Battle of I-10 dominance
Video
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
TTUHSC welcomed incoming dental students at White Coat Ceremony
Top Stories
La Semilla offers food boxes with fresh seasonal produce from local farmers
Video
COMPA Fest hits Downtown El Paso this Saturday with local music, art and more
EP Rent Help program pop-up event to be held this Saturday in Montana Vista
Video
Community called on to help send El Paso actors to Venice International Film Festival in September
Clear the Shelters
Best Pet Photo Contest
Pet of the Day
Studio 9
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
Promotions
GECU | YOUR MORTGAGE LENDER
What’s your BBQ IQ?
Cook-Off
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM 10PM NEWS UPDATE
El Paso News
Posted:
Aug 24, 2021 / 09:43 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 24, 2021 / 09:44 PM MDT