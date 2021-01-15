Krispy Kreme reveals new mini-donuts for all dessert lovers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – How can one stick to their New Year’s resolutions when there’s so many tasty items coming out in 2021?
On January 11th, Krispy Kreme announced a new lineup that’s only around for 11 days.
Mini Strawberry Cheesecake Doughnut: A mini doughnut dipped in cream cheese icing and topped with graham cracker crumble, Cheesecake Kreme™ and a strawberry drizzle.
Mini Birthday Cake Doughnut: A mini doughnut topped with confetti cake crumbles and decorated with a dollop of birthday cake flavored buttercream and sprinkles.
Mini Lemon Bar Doughnut: A mini doughnut dipped in yellow icing and topped with shortbread crumbles, powdered sugar and a lemon curd swirl.
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Doughnut: A mini doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie dough filling, chocolate drizzle, and mini chocolate chips.
Wednesdays in January are Mini Win-days at Krispy Kreme. On Jan. 13, 20 and 27, Krispy Kreme will offer sweet deals on doughnuts for anyone who participates in that day’s mini win; just follow @krispykreme on social or, if you’re a Rewards member, check your inbox to be the first to know the “Win-day” offer.