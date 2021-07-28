Man arrested after stealing Krispy Kream truck in West El Paso

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – An alleged drunk driver stole a Krispy Kream truck in West El Paso early Wednesday morning and continued on a crime spree that ended in far East El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s office.

Carlos Emmanuel Andrade was arrested Wednesday morning. Authorities said that a few minutes past midnight, on Wednesday, a possible intoxicated driver in a Krispy Kream truck had collided with another driver and had fled the scene near S. Darrington and Rudi Kuefner.

An additional call to EPPD was received from the 700 block of N. Fabens Rd. in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in a the Krispy Kream truck that had burglarized a 7-11 convenience store. That specific 7-11 was closed at the time and the truck was used to gain entry.

The vehicle eventually left the scene and proceeded northbound on N. Fabens. Sheriff’s units eventually saw the vehicle near I-10 Westbound and at the Eastlake on-ramp where Sheriff units attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop. The license plate was confirmed at that time.

A warrant for Burglary of Building was signed by a magistrate.

