EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jefferson High School was placed into lockdown at approximately 3 p.m. due to a report of a knife on campus.

EPISD PD and the Texas Tech PD quickly responded to the incident and placed the suspect into custody. The weapon reflects a violation of the student code of conduct. The lockdown was lifted after an hour. It is unknown if the person in custody was a student.

