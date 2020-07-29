Kittens dumped near canal, EPPD search for suspect

El Paso News

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are hoping to identify a man suspected of abandoning three kittens along the canal and riding off on a bicycle.

It happened in the 300 block of Lafayette Drive in the Lower Valley around 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. A witness said the Hispanic man was on a bicycle with a young woman on the canal when he abandoned the kittens.

The El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the male in the photograph.  Anyone with information about this suspect or the crime is asked to call the Animal Cruelty Hotline at 915-212-0800.  

