Kendra Scott donates funds to Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is known for more than her trendy accessories. She’s also known as a philanthropist in the communities that need the most assistance.

In the wake of the national COVID-19 pandemic, Scott shifted focus to raising money for Feeding America and donating masks for frontline workers.

Monday, Kendra Scott presented a check for $4,314.86 to Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare system through the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund to support local HCA Healthcare family members and over $8,000 in total giveback across the city as a result of curbside purchases in El Paso.

The donation was made possible by Kendra Scott shifting models amid the pandemic and implementing curbside pickup, in-store shopping appointments, and limited capacity reopening. As part of their reopening model, 20% of proceeds from all curbside orders placed between April 24 and May 10 were given to local state hospitals to assist in COVID-19 relief efforts. In total, Kendra Scott generated over $390k through the project.