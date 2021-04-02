Keeping parks clean this Easter weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — With Easter weened right around the corner, the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department wants to remind the public to practice COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and to keep parks clean.

Traditionally, the Easter holiday weekend is the busiest for City parks as families and large groups gather. To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the public is reminded to wear a face covering and only gather with members of their immediate household.

“Easter Weekend is one of the busiest for our parks,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Director Ben Fyffe. “Although our parks will be open, we want the public to keep practicing COVID-19 safety protocols and help keep our parks clean by picking-up and disposing of their own trash.”

The City of El Paso has more than 300 parks. In previous years, it has taken the Parks and Maintenance departments three to four days to get rid of trash left behind by users on Easter Sunday. To keep parks clean, additional trash bins will be placed at City parks and additional Parks and Recreation staff will be working through the weekend.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own trash bags. In addition, pets are welcome at City Parks, but pet owners are reminded to pick up pet waste and keep pets on a leash.

The following park rules should be kept in mind when visiting a City park:

The simple rule “leave it better than you found it” applies to all park users

Trash should be put in a trash bag and left in a trash bin and not left in grocery bags or empty boxes on the ground

Charcoal should not be left on the ground, grass or by trees. Charcoal should be put in a proper receptacle and disposed of properly or taken home

Alcoholic beverages and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not allowed

City ordinance violators should be reported to the police immediately

You can always visit elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation to learn more about the Parks and Recreation Department.